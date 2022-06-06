5 things to know Monday

Leafline network progress; Orcas spotted near Fox Island; Pride in the Park; Tacoma police caution parents; Sound Transit CEO search update

Gov. Jay Inslee and other regional leaders announced Wednesday their vision for completing the Leafline Trails Network, which would connect more than 900 miles of trail across four counties in Washington state.

About 500 miles of trails spanning the four counties, including King, Pierce, Snohomish and Kitsap, are already completed, according to the Leafline Trails Coalition, with around 400 miles left to go.

On Wednesday, officials announced their vision for the remaining 44% of the goal, which includes linking the existing trails and closing other gaps in the trail network.

Two pods of Bigg's killer whales were recorded swimming under the Fox Island Bridge Wednesday.

Kelly Wisniewski, who took most of the video, said it was a "magical orca experience."

The two pods seen in the video are known as T64Bs and T65As.

Thousands of people traveled to Volunteer Park on Saturday for Seattle’s “Pride in the Park,” kicking off the area’s Pride celebration throughout the month of June.

"It feels amazing to be back, a little bit surreal honestly, but I think that building community is more important now than ever," said Cookie Couture, who was named "Miss Gay Seattle" in 2021.

Couture said the last couple of years have been very difficult.

In the wake of several arrests of students for bringing guns to school, Tacoma Police Department (TPD) is reminding families to "see something, say something." Meanwhile, gun safety advocates are encouraging parents to have conversations with their children about safety and about empowering positive change.

"We're really bringing the attention to this now because last month, we had quite a few incidents at schools where students had weapons on school grounds," said TPD Public Information Officer Wendy Haddow. "One of the instances was not a real gun but looked real and we're just reminding people to stay vigilant and reminding parents to talk with their kids so if kids see this during school time, it's reported when they see it."

Julie Timm has been recommended by the Sound Transit Board of Directors CEO Selection Committee as the organization's next CEO. That recommendation will be in front of the full Sound Transit board during its June 23 meeting.

Timm currently serves as CEO of Greater Richmond Transit Company, overseeing successful regional bus routes in the Richmond, Virginia, area. She also has served in executive positions for regional transit companies in Nashville, Tennessee and Norfolk, Virginia.

"I am thrilled and humbled to be considered for the opportunity to support the Sound Transit Board and staff in delivering investments that are truly transformative and historic in their scale and impact," said Timm. "Public transportation is about serving people and improving lives, and I am eager to work alongside the region's communities to continue making the region's vision for its future into reality."

