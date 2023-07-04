5 things to know Friday

Police seek public's help in woman's disappearance; Speed cameras in work zones; Women's health data bill; Port of Seattle audit; Free tech for veterans.

An arrest has been made in the disappearance of Leticia Martinez, a woman who was last seen at a March 31 Mariners game.

A suspect was arrested and booked into King County Jail on investigation of murder, kidnapping assault and theft.

Police asked the public to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 with any information on Martinez's whereabouts and information about what happened after Martinez was last seen at the baseball game.

Automated speed cameras will be coming to Washington state highways in 2024, after Gov. Jay Inslee signed legislation into law on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 5272 (SB 5272) will authorize the use of speed cameras in work zones on Washington state highways.

The legislation, which passed in both state houses without a single "no" vote, will go into effect on July 23 but the new cameras will not be used until July 2024. The legislation was in response to reports of drivers speeding close to construction crews on the highway.

A bill that would strengthen the privacy of health data in Washington state has passed both chambers of the Legislature, and after the state House concurs with the Senate's changes, will head to Gov. Jay Inslee's desk for final approval.

ESHB 1155, also known as the My Health, My Data Act, would establish consumer health data rights. These rights would allow Washingtonians the right to access, delete, and withdraw consent from the collection, sharing, or selling of their consumer health data.

The bill also would establish guidelines for how regulated entities and small businesses would give consumers the chance to exercise their rights on health data.

A Washington state audit found that the Port of Seattle lost more than $500,000 in public funds to multiple phishing scams in 2021.

The Port reported two phishing incidents to the Washington State Auditor's Office. The audit found that the two incidents resulted in eight payments of public funds, totaling $572,683 to fraudulent bank accounts.

The Port was able to recover $522,683 through direct recovery and crime insurance.

The Washington Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) is partnering with the Washington State Department of Commerce to provide free technology for Washington state veterans.

The WDVA Digital Navigator Program provides eligible Veterans or their families with devices like a laptop and a smartphone with a mobile hotspot. The program includes digital literacy training as well in an effort to connect more veterans with their earned benefits like disability compensation, pension, healthcare and other services.

The WDVA Digital Navigator Program is a grant-funded program through the Department of Commerce and primarily focuses on veterans in underserved rural areas.