5 things you need to know this Friday

King County mask requirements; Jefferson, Clallam county indoor dining; Murdered hikers newspaper ad; Foster care changes; Seattle mayor candidate homeless proposal.

Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, Public Health – Seattle & King County issued a local health officer order Thursday requiring residents to wear a face mask at outdoor events with 500 or more people.

The requirement applies to everyone age 5 and older, regardless of a person’s COVID-19 vaccination status. The order goes into effect Tuesday, Sept. 7.

"With high rates of disease spread, and our health care system straining to keep up, it is time to take additional steps to keep ourselves and our communities safe," a post on the Public Health Insider blog reads. Read more

Anyone who wants to dine in a restaurant or a bar in Clallam or Jefferson counties will need to show proof they were vaccinated against COVID-19.

Health Officer for Jefferson and Clallam Counties Dr. Allison Berry issued the requirement Thursday. Berry said the high risk of COVID-19 transmission in bars and restaurants led her to pass down the order, with a goal of keeping hospitals from reaching capacity and schools open for in-person classes.

Patrons can show their COVID-19 vaccination card, a Washington State Department of Health certificate of COVID-19 vaccination, a printed copy of a DOH vaccination record, a photograph of any of those documents or an app-based vaccine passport, according to a release from Jefferson County Public Health. Read more

Fifteen years have passed since a mother and daughter were found shot to death on Pinnacle Lake Trail in remote Snohomish County.

Now, the man who loved them more than anything is refusing to let them be forgotten. David Stodden regularly returns to the place where his family was murdered, relentlessly trying to track down any leads he can find.

"It's always in the forefront of my mind," said Stodden. "I have to keep believing they're gonna solve it at some point."

Stodden's wife of 30 years, Mary Cooper, and his 27-year-old daughter, Susanna Stodden, were both found shot in the head with a handgun along Pinnacle Lake Trail in July 2006. No suspects have ever been named, and Stodden said he hasn't heard from detectives in two years. Read more

Washington state’s foster care agency has proposed a plan to end the practice of housing foster children in state office buildings and hotels by Nov. 1.

The Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) plans “more intensive staff” in its after-hours workforce and a new housing option for hard-to-place teenagers called the “Emerging Adulthood Transitional Living Program.”

DCYF has been under increasing pressure to end hotel and office stays after a series of KING 5 investigations and a federal court lawsuit brought by the advocacy group Disability Rights Washington. Read more

Seattle Mayoral Candidate Bruce Harrell said he thinks there need to be consequences for people living in unsanctioned homeless encampments who refuse services.

It was the closest any mayoral candidate has come to calling for removals of encampments that have only grown in size because of the pandemic.

Harrell made the comments at what he called a press conference but devolved into an open-air public forum on the banks of Greenlake on Thursday. The former Council President, turned candidate, outlined what he says is his strategy for reducing homelessness if elected. Read more

Also see: Seattle local forecast

Have the "5 things you need to know" delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the daily morning email here.