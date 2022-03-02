5 things to know this Friday

WSDOT encampment bill; Proposed law enforcement reform changes; Tulalip Tribes opioid settlement; UN on Nooksack evictions; WWII soldier laid to rest.

Gov. Jay Inslee is pushing the legislature to pass Senate Bill 5662, which would create a new state office dedicated to transitioning people living in homeless encampments on the "public right-of-way" into permanent housing.

The public right of way includes encampments along sidewalks, below overpasses and bridges, alongside I-5 and state highways, and any other right-of-way under the control of the Washington State Department of Transportation. Read more

The families of people killed by law enforcement are pushing back on changes proposed to police reform laws passed in 2021.

Under the current law, officers can only pursue someone if law enforcement has probable cause and only in cases of violent or sexual crimes, escapes, or driving under the influence cases.

On Thursday, the House Public Safety Committee members approved House Bill 1788. It would allow officers to chase after someone if the officer has “reasonable suspicion” for the same crimes -- a lower threshold than probable cause. Read more

Drugmaker Johnson and Johnson, along with three major pharmaceutical distributors, have reached a tentative settlement with Native American tribes across the country for their role in the nation's opioid epidemic.

They've agreed to pay $590 million to be split up among the nation's 574 tribes.

Misty Napeahi, who oversees health and addiction services for the Tulalip Tribes said the formula used to divide the money will likely only bring the tribe about $500,000. Read more

Human rights experts for the United Nations issued a formal statement Thursday morning calling on the United States to “halt” what they call “imminent forced evictions” of dozens of former Nooksack indigenous tribe members housed in Whatcom County.

In 2013, the tribal council moved to “disenroll” more than 300 members of the tribe. Leadership claimed that a Canadian ancestor from the 19th century wasn't a legal Nooksack; therefore her relatives aren't eligible to enroll in the tribe.

Sixty-three people who were disenrolled and live on tribal land now face eviction. Read more

After nearly eight decades, the family of John Shay was able to lay the Army Air Forces soldier to rest.

Shay was reported missing on Aug. 1, 1943. His family eventually learned that he was killed when his plane crashed as a result of enemy fire.

But in 2017, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency began exhuming those unknown soldiers. About seven months ago, they were able to identify Lt. Shay's remains. Read more

