5 things to know Friday

Man accused of stealing tools before woman went missing; Inslee signs 'Tyler's Law'; Nonprofit providing hygiene products; Wild huskies caught; Waterfront projects.

WASHINGTON, USA — Man accused of stealing garden tools days before Seattle woman goes missing

A man accused of kidnapping a missing Seattle woman's son is facing new charges in an unrelated crime that happened just days before Leticia Martinez disappeared.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Brett Gitchel, 46, with second-degree burglary Tuesday after he allegedly stole items from a garden shed and tried to break into a West Seattle home.

According to charging documents, the burglary happened five days before prosecutors said he kidnapped and tried to kill Martinez’s son and then set her car on fire. Martinez was last seen with Gitchel at a Seattle Mariners game March 31. Read more

Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill into law Thursday that would target the use of "pill presses" to create counterfeit pills that often are packed with fentanyl.

House Bill 1209 would make knowingly using or having a tableting or encapsulating machine for the purpose of creating counterfeit pills a Class C felony.

Class C felonies are punishable by up to five years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines.

HB 1209 is known as "Tyler's Law," named after Tyler Lee Yates, who died in January 2022 at 31 years old after taking what he believed was a legitimate Oxycontin. Read more

Sharon Chambers-Gordon says the inspiration for her organization, Raising Girls, came from her mother, who would add something extra to plates of food she would give out back when she grew up in Jamaica.

“She always sent a bar of soap or some toothpaste,” she said. “She always thought about those things and so she inspired me to care and look at the practical needs of people.”

That example, coupled with Chambers-Gordon’s work with girls in the juvenile justice system and in foster care, led her to establish Raising Girls in 2017 with the goal to address period poverty and hygiene insecurity. Read more

Over a dozen husky mixes were running as a wild pack in the Ashford area of Pierce County for the past several weeks, according to the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

Pierce County Animal Control caught 14 of the dogs and brought them to the humane society where they're currently receiving care. Read more

Seattle’s cruise season starts Saturday, and the port estimates roughly 1.4 million people sail out of the Emerald City this season.

To prepare for them, construction workers on Alaskan Way are working around the clock to finish some long-anticipated project elements on the Seattle Waterfront.

“All of the Waterfront has been torn up,” said David Sowers, director of terminal engineering at Washington State Ferries. However, he said the public will soon get to enjoy the finished products.

As KING 5 learned two long-anticipated project elements will soon become open to the public, including an alternative to the steel-plated pathway beneath a makeshift construction tunnel near the Seattle Aquarium on Alaskan Way. Read more