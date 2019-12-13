WSDOT awarded damages for tunnel delays

A Thurston County jury has awarded the Washington State Department of Transportation $57.2 million from contractor Seattle Tunnel Partners for delays in the State Route 99 tunnel construction.

The jury delivered its verdict on the nine-week trial Friday after deliberating for less than one day.

WSDOT sued STP accusing them of violating the state’s contract for failing to meet project deadlines.

Forecast

Expect a cooler but drier weekend. There may be isolated rain showers on Saturday, but most areas will stay dry. High temperatures will fall into the low 40s.

Ski report

Snow has been falling consistently in the mountains and some ski areas are getting ready to open this weekend.

White Pass Ski Area, which got 18 inches of snow between Thursday and Friday, plans to open Saturday. Mount Baker Ski Area, which got more than 30 inches in the last 48 hours, will open Sunday.

Check the ski report for all area ski resorts on the free KING 5 app (iOS | Android).

Christmas ships parade

Argosy Cruises continues its annual Christmas Ship Festival this weekend.

Take in decorated ships for free at various locations around Puget Sound. This weekend the ships will make stops in Renton, Seattle, Mercer Island and Newcastle.

Some tickets are still available for afternoon sailings aboard the boat.

Holiday lights map

Get in the holiday spirit this weekend by driving around and looking at pretty holiday lights. Check out KING 5's holiday lights map for ideas of some of the best-decorated neighborhoods in the Puget Sound area.

Add you home to the map here.

