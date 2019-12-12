SHORELINE, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office has identified five students who are allegedly connected to ammunition that was found at Shorecrest High School in Shoreline on Monday.

All five students are 14-year-old boys who attend Shorecrest High School, the sheriff’s office confirmed Wednesday.

Shorecrest High School and Kellogg Middle School were both placed on lockdown Monday after 200 rounds of ammunition were found in a student’s backpack at Shorecrest. No weapons have been found, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

A parent had found a couple rounds of ammunition in the student’s bedroom and took them to school to notify the school. School security found additional ammunition when they searched the student’s belongings.

Shoreline Public Schools sent families an email saying rumors circulated about a potential threat. However, the sheriff’s office says no credible threat has been identified, and none of the students connected to the ammunition have made threats.

Classes at Shorecrest were canceled Wednesday out of an abundance of caution. The district says it is still deciding whether to cancel classes Thursday.

“Our school administrators and law enforcement have been working diligently on the investigation,” the district said in a statement.

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated that one of the connected students attends Kellogg Middle School.