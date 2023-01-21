5 killed, 1 survivor in Capitol Forest house fire, investigation underway

Upon arriving at the scene, crews discovered a teen girl who had escaped the house fire. Two adults and three juveniles died in the fire.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Five people died and one survived after a Saturday morning house fire in Capitol Forest, according to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office said fire crews were called to the 8800 block of Sherman Valley Way at around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Upon arriving at the scene, crews discovered the home completely engulfed in flames and a teen girl who had escaped the house fire. The family, a mother, father and their three children, died in the fire.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office said the teen girl who escaped the fire was a visitor sleeping over. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

It took several hours to put out the fire and crews will be at the home through the night. The identities and ages of those who died has not been released.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office, West Thurston Fire and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating.

