Petra Franklin has been living at the top of the Smith Tower for more than 20 years. Not only did she see potential in a space once used as a water tower, she also found a way to convince the building management to let her renovate the area and live there.

Franklin once signed an unprecedented 20-year-lease, but now the days of a long-term lease are likely over. Franklin has survived five management changes through the Smith Tower and has recently agreed to lease her apartment for another three years. It's great news for Seattle, as she often hosts lectures and concerts to enlighten the community.

Here are five other things to know about Seattle's most unique renter and her space:

- The Smith Tower was built in 1914 in Pioneer Square, and it is the oldest skyscrapers in the city. At the time it was built, it was one of the tallest skyscrapers outside of New York City.

- You can tour the Smith Tower Observatory, explore some of the stories and get a 360-degree view of Seattle and Puget Sound from an open-air deck. In 2016, the Smith Tower underwent major renovations and also opened a Speakeasy.

- Five of the seven historic elevators are still powered by their original motors, including the one that whisks you up to the observatory. Once you get there, make sure you sit in the "Wishing Chair", supposedly a gift from China's Empress Dowager Cixi. It's rumored that if you're single and sit in the chair, you'll be married within the year.

- KING Broadcasting Company was founded on the 21st floor in 1947 and remained in the tower for 35 years as it expanded from radio to TV.

- Petra Franklin, the woman who lives at the top of the Smith Tower with her two daughters, often hosts gatherings like lectures and concerts for the public. You can check Tower Sessions to see when a concert might take place.

