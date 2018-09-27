Customers at Deano’s Doghouse got a surprise at the drive-thru window Thursday. Two fourth grade students from Shelton’s Bordeaux Elementary School were working the register.

“Running a business is a good way to learn,” said 9-year-old Riley Rowland.

She and classmate Dylan Waldrop worked the lunch hour Thursday serving customers and classmates out on a hot dog field trip sponsored by the state’s Junior Achievement program.

“Super, super sharp amazing kids,” said Deano’s owner Rebecca Antonio.

Antonio spoke to Dylan and Riley’s class earlier this month teaching them the basics of running a business. She invited several students to help serve drinks and take orders.

“The more opportunities that they get that are tangible,” said Antonio, “They can take those back and implement this in their everyday life.”

What did the students learn on their unusual field trip? For Riley, it was the importance of good customer service.

“If you don’t treat them with good service,” she said. “Then you won’t get a tip.”

