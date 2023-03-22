Over 40 boats destroyed in fire near Ship Canal Bridge

Firefighters battling the blaze said flames reached as high as 70 feet.

SEATTLE — More than 40 boats were destroyed early in a fire near the Ship Canal Bridge early Wednesday morning.

The Seattle Fire Department said the fire started along 701 NE Northlake Wake at about 2 a.m. Firefighters battling the blaze said flames reached as high as 70 feet.

Authorities said over 40 boats were destroyed by the fire but a few boats near trailers were salvaged from the fire. There was some damage to the back of a business along NE Northlake Way, according to officials.

As of 5 a.m., firefighters said the fire is under control and there were no injuries.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire and the total amount of damages.

Officials said there were about 80 firefighter units that responded to the early morning fire, along with the Coast Guard.

Puget Sound Energy and Seattle City Lights shut off power to two buildings while firefighters battled the fire. A spill team is accessing the area.



The boatyard fire comes one day after firefighters responded to five separate fires across western Washington on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.