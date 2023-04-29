4 traffic fatalities reported in King County in 2 days

The WSP wants to stress the importance of not driving distracted and adhering to all traffic laws, especially as more people are on the road in the nicer weather.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported four traffic fatalities in just two days in King County this week.

The three collisions occurred on Thursday and Friday.

According to WSP, the first collision was on State Route 167 Thursday evening. A motorcycle rider lost their life after being rear-ended by a pickup due to speed, inattention and following too close.

The second collision happened Friday morning on I-90 near milepost 42 where a driver of a vehicle lost their life when they left the roadway and struck an overpass support pillar. The cause of this collision is still under investigation.

The third collision happened just west of Mud Mountain Road at milepost 38 near Enumclaw on Friday evening. Two people died and one person sustained life-threatening injuries in the head-on crash, according to Valley Regional Fire.

According to Washington State Patrol, the causing driver reached for a cell phone and swerved into the eastbound lane and hit the second vehicle. The causing driver was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center. Both passengers in the second vehicle died at the scene.

The WSP wants to stress the importance of not driving distracted and adhering to all traffic laws, especially as more people are on the road in the nicer weather.

The WSP urges drivers to remember motorcycles are harder to see and like all other times of the year eliminate distractions and use all your attention to drive safely.

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month and according to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission, 30% of all crash fatalities are due to distracted driving.