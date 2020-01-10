4 times more domestic violence-related deaths in King County since last year

Officials in King County report a sharp spike in domestic violence cases since the coronavirus pandemic began.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and King County officials are reporting an increase in the number of cases.

Through the end of September, there have been 13 domestic violence homicide deaths in King County. Twelve of those happened during the pandemic.

Overall, there have been 28 violent King County deaths linked to domestic violence so far this year. That includes murder-suicides, and other homicides perpetrated by convicted domestic violence offenders.

The county reports they saw only seven cases last year, and the year before in 2018.

Back in March, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office released an electronic alternative for people seeking an emergency protection order against their abuser. Their services are now 100% through the phone so survivors could work with advocates remotely during the pandemic.