NORTH BEND, Ore — Four people are recovering after being rescued from a fishing boat that sank Thursday in Coos Bay near North Bend, Ore.

The 40-foot vessel, named the Darean Rose, capsized and sank shortly after leaving the fuel pier at the Charleston Marina.

The Coast Guard quickly responded and rescued four people who were then taken back to the pier and treated for minor scrapes and bruises, officials said.

The vessel had over 1,000 gallons of fuel onboard.

Environmental officials from the Sector Columbia River Emergency Management Division responded to handle any possible environmental pollution by setting up a containment boom and absorbent pads.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.

