Four climbers who were stranded on Mount Rainier since Monday have been rescued. They are alive but suffering from cold exposure, according to Mount Rainier National Park.

National park rangers rescued the climbers Thursday morning after the park's helicopter spotted the group in the saddle between Liberty Cap and Columbia Crest during a short window of good weather. The helicopter landed and flew them off the mountain in two groups.

The four climbers – Yevgeniy Krasnitskiy of Portland, Ore.; Ruslan Khasbulatov, of Jersey City, New Jersey; Vasily Aushev, of New York City; and Constantine Toporov, of New York City – were found about 0.5 miles from where they were last seen two days ago. The area where the climbers were found was more protected from the wind and had better rescue access, according to Mount Rainier National Park.

"The climbers contributed greatly to their own successful rescue," Mount Rainier National Park said in a statement.

All four were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

The group began ascending Rainier on Friday via the Liberty Ridge climbing route, which is one of the more technical and dangerous routes on the mountain. Family described at least two of the men as "experienced climbers."

Mount Rainier's communications center got a 911 call Monday that the group was stranded at 13,500 feet near the top of the Liberty Ridge route. The climbers weren't able to keep going after high winds destroyed their tent and climbing equipment.

The park tried to rescue the climbers Monday night and again on Tuesday, but poor weather, including 50 mph winds, kept crews from rescuing the group. Weather on Wednesday brought clouds, high wind, and blowing snow, which wasn't enough of an improvement for an aerial rescue.

If Thursday's rescue wasn't successful, national park officials said they had other contingency plans in place, including a possible ground rescue operation.

As many as 33 people were active in the rescue at any given time, according to Mount Rainier National Park.

A 45-year-old climber was killed on the same route last week during a rockfall at his group's campsite at 10,400 feet. Two other climbers were injured in the incident.