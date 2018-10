A deadly crash blocked the eastbound lanes of SR 518 in Tukwila for more than nine hours Sunday.

Four people were killed when a pickup truck hit a concrete pillar around 2 a.m. A fifth person was critically hurt. It's unclear what caused the truck to crash.

The identities of the deceased and injured have not been released.

The eastbound lanes of SR 518 reopened shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday.

© 2018 KING