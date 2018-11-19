Hit the beach on Black Friday to score on some fresh razor clams. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has approved a four-day dig for Thanksgiving weekend, staring November 22.

The dig was approved after tests showed that marine toxin levels in the clams were low enough for safe consumption.

Digging will be allowed on the following beaches after noon on these dates:

Nov. 22: Twin Harbors, Copalis

Nov. 23: Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Nov. 24: Twin Harbors, Copalis, Mocrocks

Nov. 25: Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Fish and Wildlife shellfish manager Dan Ayres recommends digging about an hour or two before low tide for the best results.

Diggers are encouraged to bring bright lighting devices for when the sun goes down and to keep an eye on the tide level after dark.

The next dig is tentatively planned for December 6-9, pending toxin tests. Updates, along with razor clam licensing info and state laws on digging, can be found on the Fish and Wildlife website.

Diggers are allowed to take 15 clams per day and are required to take the first 15 that have been dug up.

