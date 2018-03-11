Razor clam season has arrived and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has approved a four-day dig for the start of November.

Starting November 8, razor clam diggers are permitted to return to the beach and dig for four days. No digging on any beach will be allowed until noon.

The dig was approved after tests showed that marine toxin levels in the clams were low enough for safe consumption.

Digging will be allowed on the following beaches during these dates:

Nov. 8: Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Nov. 9: Twin Harbors, Copalis

Nov. 10: Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Nov. 11: Twin Harbors, Copalis

Fish and Wildlife shellfish manager Dan Ayres recommends digging about an hour or two before low tide for the best results.

Diggers are encouraged to bring bright lighting devices for when the sun goes down and to keep an eye on the tide level after dark.

The next dig is tentatively planned for November 22-25, pending toxin tests. Updates, along with razor clam licensing info and state laws on digging, can be found on the Fish and Wildlife website.

Diggers are allowed to take 15 clams per day and are required to take the first 15 that have been dug up.

