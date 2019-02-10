BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue police arrested four people this week connected to the murder of a teenager earlier this year. The killing marked the first homicide in the city in more than three years, police said.

On April 3, 2019, Josue Flores, 18, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at Goldsmith Park in Bellevue. Detectives collected evidence at the scene, and later found more physical and digital evidence that helped them identify the four suspects, police said.

On September 30, Bellevue police, with the help of Everett police and other agencies, arrested three of the suspects. On Tuesday, police announced the arrest of a fourth, juvenile suspect.

The three adults were booked into the King County Jail for first-degree murder, and the juvenile suspect was entered into the King County Youth Detention Center for first-degree murder.

“Our entire community is safer with these violent individuals behind bars,” said Bellevue Chief of Police Steve Mylett.

The investigation also linked the suspects to a shooting in Everett on the same night Flores was killed.

Identities of the suspects have not been released. They are expected in court later this week.

RELATED: Bellevue police increase patrols after uptick in violent crime