FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A 36-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday morning outside a gas station convenience store in Federal Way. It's the third shooting in Federal Way in just a matter of days.

The shooting on the 1600 block of SW Dash Point Road happened in the parking lot of Sukhjit Singh Minhas' convenience store. He said his employee called him from inside the store just after 2 a.m.

“He said somebody has a gun or, [there were] suspicious people outside. He told me to call the police,” Singh Minhas said.

His employee locked the door, then he and a customer ran to a back storeroom and hid while the argument outside escalated into gunfire. Singh Minhas called the police and went over to try and help.

“I ran here,” Singh Minhas said. “I got here at about 2:20 a.m. I saw an ambulance outside and they were loading somebody.”

Federal Way police said the 36-year-old man was transported to Harborview Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

After dealing with some robberies over the last few years, Singh Minhas was glad his employee and customers were safe but felt sad for the man who died in his parking lot.

Also see | 17-year-old shot in parking lot of Wild Waves in Federal Way

“I'm sad for the family because they lost someone,” he said.

Singh Minhas said he worries the city needs more police to keep the community safe.

It's been a busy several days for Federal Way police. Earlier this week a 14-year-old girl was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex, and a 17-year-old was injured Friday night during a shooting in the parking lot of Wild Waves.

Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell said the cases are not connected, except in one way that's difficult to change.

“It was about someone disrespecting someone else,” Ferrell said. “It's incredibly difficult to fathom they would throw away their life and someone else's life over some meaningless momentary dispute.”

Ferrell said they've implemented several changes to lower crime rates around the city, including adding cameras, more police officers, and opening two police substations. Still, with the recent violence, they’re going to look at what’s going on and see if more changes are needed.

“This was the first murder in the City of Federal Way this year but it's heartbreaking for the family of our victim. It's something we are committed to locating these people,” Ferrell explained.

Police confiscated store surveillance at the Dash Point shooting location. Singh Minhas said he's not sure how much it shows, but he’d like to see more officers on the streets, especially after a weekend like this.

Detectives are still looking for the suspects in both the shootings from Saturday morning and Friday night in the parking lot of Wild Waves.