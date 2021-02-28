Some King County libraries to reopen to the public

Six libraries are reopening to the public with modified services.

KENT, Wash — After months of curbside service, community members will soon be able to browse through books at some King County libraries.

On March 3, three locations will have modified in-person services. Three others will have a hybrid of in-person and curbside services.

Tukwila, Kent and Woodmont, which is in the Des Moines area, will be open for in-person service. Muckleshoot, Fall City, and Skykomish will offer hybrid services.

On King County Library's blog, Director Lisa Rosenblum said they selected libraries in rural communities where the need for public computer access is especially high. The Kent location was picked because it serves the largest area.

Patrons like Bill Riechers spent Saturday dropping off books. He plans to use the in-person services, saying he’s found the library to be an escape during the pandemic.

Curbside service at those locations ended February 20 so the three locations could prepare for the changes.

They will keep the buildings at 25% capacity and will operate on a schedule that allows them to be open for one hour and then closed for another.

It's a step towards normalcy, and with new safety protocols in place, a possible way to escape.