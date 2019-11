An earthquake measuring 3.3 struck near the town of Snoqualmie at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

There are no reports of damage or injuries, but people living in the area said they felt the shaking.

The quake was at a depth of 10 miles.

Earlier in the morning, the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network reported a 2.3 earthquake in roughly the same area.

