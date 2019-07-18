A 3.0 earthquake struck near Monroe Wednesday at 4:43 p.m. It was centered in the same area as last Friday's 4.6 quake felt widely across Puget Sound.

Wednesday's minor earthquake struck at a depth of 26 kilometers, or 16 miles. Last Friday's quake was roughly 13.5 miles deep.

The 3.0 earthquake was closest to the town of Cathcart, Washington and 4.4 miles from Monroe.

If you felt shaking, you can report it on the USGS site here.

