SEATTLE — One person was killed and two others were transported to the hospital following a shooting near downtown Seattle's Westlake Station.

Seattle Fire said one victim is in critical condition and the other is stable.

Due to heavy police activity, all northbound and eastbound lanes at Third Avenue and Pine Street are blocked, according to the Department of Transportation.

Police said the shooting occurred in the tunnel at the station.

The Westlake Light Rail Station is closed because of the shooting.

Detectives are still investigating what lead up to the shooting.

Officials do not believe the shooting was random, and that one or more of the victims were targeted.

Police are still looking for a suspect.