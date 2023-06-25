x
3 revived from overdoses during 'multiple casualty incident' at Everett senior living apartment

One patient has been released from the hospital while two remain in critical condition.
Credit: Everett Fire Deparment

EVERETT, Wash. — Three people were taken to the hospital after overdosing on drugs Saturday night.

The incident happened just after 8 p.m. at a senior living apartment building in Everett.

Fire crews arrived on the scene to find three patients in one of the apartments and immediately started providing life-saving care, including administering NARCAN.

According to the Everett Fire Department, overdoses stop people from breathing, so first responders use oxygen, artificial ventilation and other respiratory support to try and prevent death.

One patient has been released from the hospital, but two remain in critical condition.

Due to the number of patients, the incident was upgraded to a "multiple casualty incident" which brought in assistance from South County Fire, Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue and Snohomish County Fire District #22. Everett Police Department officers also assisted on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

