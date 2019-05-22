ARLINGTON, Washington — A family of three is recovering after an early morning fire in Arlington destroyed their home Wednesday morning.

Snohomish County Fire District 22 responded to calls of a fire at a home on 103rd Ave NE around 1:30 a.m. Once on scene, crews found three people outside of the home. Two of them were taken via ambulance to Harborview to be evaluated. The third was treated at the scene.

The home is a total loss, officials said. Smoke was still billowing out of the remains of the property around 7 a.m.

Authorities have not released any identifying information about the victims or their conditions.

The cause of the fire is also unknown.