3 people, dog rescued from sinking vessel near Orcas Island

Along with other agencies, the Coast Guard helped rescue a group of people and their dog from a sinking vessel in Echo Bay.

SEATTLE — Three people and a dog were rescued from a sinking vessel Tuesday in Echo Bay, the Coast Guard said Wednesday in a statement.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound got a report Tuesday afternoon around 2 p.m. of a 57-foot vessel taking on water after it struck rocks while entering Echo Bay near Sucia Island.

A Coast Guard response boat from the Bellingham station was diverted to assist, as good Samaritans arrived on scene and helped reduce the amount of water the endangered boat was taking on.

A Canadian Coast Guard helicopter also hovered above the scene to monitor the vessel.

After arriving and removing water with a dewatering pump, the Coast Guard boat crew towed the vessel to Hale Passage, where it eventually was transferred to a BoatUS boat crew.

That crew then towed the vessel toward shore and moored it in Bellingham.