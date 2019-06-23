The King County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in White Center that injured at least three people early Sunday.

Sgt. Ryan Abbott said the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. in an alley of the 9800 block between 16th Ave. SW and 17th Ave. SW. However, no one involved in the shooting called 911.

Around 6:15 a.m. Sunday, three men arrived at Seattle's Harborview Medical Center with gunshot wounds. In the next hour, deputies connected the men's injuries to the shooting scene in White Center.

Deputies found around 40 shell casings and discovered several cars and buildings were also struck by bullets, including a nearby business.

Sgt. Abbott said there are no suspect descriptions at this point. Deputies believe a disturbance at an after-hours party led up to the shooting.

The King County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 911 or the non-emergency line at 206-296-3311.

Two of the shooting victims are critically hurt, according to Abbott. The third man was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg and released.