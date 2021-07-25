3 possibly dead, 4 injured in separate Seattle shootings Sunday morning

The shootings happened in three different neighborhoods.

SEATTLE — Three people were possibly killed and four others were injured in three separate shootings in Seattle early Sunday.

Police said it is possible one of the deaths was actually reported twice, which would bring the actual fatalities to two.

Seattle Police said the first shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the Belltown neighborhood during a fight. One person died at that scene.

During the investigation of that shooting, officers responded to a second location in the Pioneer Square area where 300 people were leaving a nightclub.

Police said multiple shootings happened at that location. Two are believed to have died in those shootings, and three others were injured.

Officers also responded to a shooting in the International District, where one person was injured.

Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said, "This is what we've been talking about, the uptick in gun violence from 2020 into 2021. We've got to figure out a way to get the guns off the streets."