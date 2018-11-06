Five people, including three children, died in a cabin fire in Brinnon, Washington early Sunday morning.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to a house fire around 1 a.m. Sunday. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion and said the hillside was on fire. Six neighboring agencies joined the firefight, but the small rental cabin was a total loss.

One of the listed owners said Monday morning they bought the property a little over a year ago and were in the process of remodeling. The owner said she was at the cabin a few weeks ago, but no one was supposed to be at the property at the time of the explosion.

The property used to be rented out, but was not being used as a rental property anymore.

"It was shocking," said neighbor Jim House.

The Sheriff's Office initially discovered two bodies in the rubble. Undersheriff Art Frank said three other victims were found after hours of searching the scene. Investigators believe the victims are a family of five including three children and their parents. Their identities have not been released, pending notification of their families.

Investigators announced Monday morning they do not believe the fire happened as the result of a criminal act.

You can barely see what is left of the cabin that caught on fire in Brinnon this weekend that killed 5 people pic.twitter.com/DP8uT1biXA — KRISTA (@king5unit34) June 11, 2018

The Washington State Patrol Crime Lab and investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives were called to the scene.

Fire takes the lives of five people in Brinnon Wa pic.twitter.com/S8IoXnIf9a — KRISTA (@king5unit34) June 11, 2018

The investigation is ongoing.

