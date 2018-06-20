Des Moines Police arrested three people after an altercation at Redondo Beach last weekend.

Authorities say an off-duty police officer was attacked by a group of young men at the beach Saturday evening.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Saturday by the Redondo Beach boat launch. The male officer was reportedly trying to get his boat out of the water and asked a group of teens and young men to move their vehicle, but the group refused. The officer managed to move his boat anyway.

When the officer moved to the parking lot, a group of 6-7 young men jumped the officer. One of the suspects pointed a gun at him.

The officer reportedly was not injured in the attack and all of the suspects fled before Des Moines Police could respond.

Detectives reviewed cell phone video of the incident and contacted six individuals on Tuesday. Police then arrested three people from Federal Way: one 16-year-old and two 18-year-olds.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and will be sent to the prosecutor for charges.

