Three people were seriously hurt in a head-on crash on Fall City Road in Preston Sunday morning.

The Snoqualmie Fire Department responded to Preston-Fall City Road and 328 Way SE around 11 a.m. Sunday.

A truck and vehicle sustained extensive damage in the collision. Three people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

This is the second head-on crash on Fall City Road in less than a week.

On Oct. 16, a 68-year-old man died when two vehicles collided head-on. The other driver was taken to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.