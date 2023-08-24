Representatives of 2022 Whidbey Island floatplane crash victims file lawsuit

A total of 10 people, including the pilot, were killed when the plane crashed on Sept. 4, 2022.

WHIDBEY ISLAND STATION, Wash. — Representatives for some of those killed in the 2022 floatplane crash off Whidbey Island filed a lawsuit Aug. 22 against several companies involved in the plane's production and operation.

A total of 10 people, including the pilot, were killed when the plane crashed on Sept. 4, 2022.

Companies included in the lawsuit include: Viking Air Limited, De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited, Longview Aviation Capital Corporation, Northwest Seaplanes, Inc., and West Isle Air, Inc.

The lawsuit alleges that Viking, DHC and Longview are responsible for the crash and damages "because they had a duty to ensure the continued flight safety of the plane ... including providing appropriate technical solutions before avoidable crashes like this occur."

Friday Harbor, the charter operator, is responsible, according to the lawsuit, because "as the common carrier, they owed the [victims] the highest duty of care to safely transport them from place to place."

Northwest Seaplanes, the maintenance facility, is allegedly responsible because "they had a duty to maintain and inspect" the plane, according to the lawsuit.

The plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Renton Municipal Airport when it crashed into Mutiny Bay.

The NTSB released its preliminary report which detailed the moments leading to the floatplane crash.

According to the preliminary report, witnesses near the accident site reported the airplane was in level flight before it entered a slight climb and then pitched down in a near-vertical descent. Several witnesses described the airplane as “spinning,” “rotating” or “spiraling” during portions of the descent. One witness reported hearing the noise from the engine and propeller, but there was not any “pitch change” in the noise.

During the examination of the floatplane's wreckage, the National Transportation and Safety Board (NTSB) said it found a clamp nut that attaches the top eye and bearing assembly of the horizontal stabilizer actuator to the actuator barrel had unscrewed from the barrel.