The 2020 U.S. Census Report came out on Monday, and it shows that over the past 10 years Washington has been growing at a rapid pace.

SPOKANE, Wash — Washington and Idaho both saw large population increases over the last decade, according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Here's what Washington and Idaho look like by the numbers as of April 1, 2020, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data:

Washington

7,705,281 : 2020 population

: 2020 population 980,741 : Population number increase from 2010

: Population number increase from 2010 14.6% : Population percent increase from 2010

: Population percent increase from 2010 115.9 : 2020 population density (persons per square mile)

: 2020 population density (persons per square mile) 13 : Washington’s rank for total population among all states

: Washington’s rank for total population among all states 6 : States that had a larger percent population increase than Washington between 2010 and 2020 (Colorado at 14.8%, Idaho at 17.3%, Nevada at 15%, North Dakota at 15.8%, Texas at 15.9% and Utah at 18.4%)

: States that had a larger percent population increase than Washington between 2010 and 2020 (Colorado at 14.8%, Idaho at 17.3%, Nevada at 15%, North Dakota at 15.8%, Texas at 15.9% and Utah at 18.4%) 4: States that had a larger number population increase than Washington between 2010 and 2020 (California, Florida, Georgia, and Texas)

This past decade didn't set a record for Washington’s population increase in the past century.

Between 1990 and 2000, the state added 1,027,429 people. The largest percentage increase came between 1900 and 1910, when the state's population jumped 120.4%.

For some historical context, here is what Washington’s population has been over the past century:

2020: 7,705,281

2010: 6,724,540

2000: 5,894,121

1990: 4,866,692

1980: 4,132,156

1970: 3,409,169

1960: 2,853,214

1950: 2,378,963

1940: 1,736,191

1930: 1,563,396

1920: 1,356,621

1910: 1,141,990

Idaho

1,839,106 : 2020 population

: 2020 population 271,524 : Population number increase from 2010

: Population number increase from 2010 17.3% : Population percent increase from 2010

: Population percent increase from 2010 22.3 : 2020 population density (persons per square mile)

: 2020 population density (persons per square mile) 39 : Idaho’s rank for total population among all states

: Idaho’s rank for total population among all states 1 : State that had a larger percent population increase than Idaho between 2010 and 2020 (Utah at 18.4%)

: State that had a larger percent population increase than Idaho between 2010 and 2020 (Utah at 18.4%) 21: States that had a larger number population increase than Colorado between 2010 and 2020 (Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington)

This past decade didn't set a record for Idaho’s population increase in the past century.

Between 1990 and 2000, the state added 273,629 people. The largest percentage increase came between 1900 and 1910, when the state's population jumped 101.3%.

For some historical context, here is what Idaho’s population has been over the past century: