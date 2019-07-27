A $2,000 reward is being offered for information on the person responsible for intentionally embedding a hook into a bat’s mouth.

A bat was found on July 23 at Sunset Park in Lake Stevens. Rescuers at Sarvey Wildlife Care Center said the bat was hanging from a fishing line that had been tied to a rock and lodged into a dock. The fishing hook had gone into and through its cheek.

The bat was found to be moderately dehydrated, extremely stressed and vocal with a large puncture wound in its cheek from the hook, rescuers said.

Rescuers treated the bat for pain and a potential infection with the hope that it can be released once it has recovered.

Due to the “disturbing circumstances under which the bat was discovered,” a $2,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the successful arrest and prosecution of the perpetrator.

Anyone with information the abuse is asked to call the WDFW WildComm Dispatch at (360) 902-2936