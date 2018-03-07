Seattle City Hall will open its doors to shelter the homeless on Tuesday night. There will be 200 beds available on a walk-in basis.

There were previously 80 beds planned for the emergency shelter inside City Hall. Then the Salvation Army contributed 120 more beds, bringing the total number up to 200.

The shelter inside Seattle City Hall will be open year-round, available to men and women.

The added beds are part of legislation proposed by Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan to increase bridge housing and shelter units by 25 percent within 90 days. The Seattle City Council approved the legislation on June 18.

Related: Seattle homeless shelter capacity to increase 25 percent

"Emergency shelters provide a safe, quiet place to sleep, away from the elements. And, these shelters are often the first step in a homeless person transitioning to permanent housing," said Major Phil Smith, director of Salvation Army Seattle Social Services.

The shelter will be open from 9:30 p.m. until 6 a.m. The entrance to the new site is on 5th Avenue. The Salvation Army says guests will receive a clean mat and blanket for the night and will be able to store any belongings in the room safely.

Also see: Seattle doesn’t have ‘remotely’ enough affordable housing, homeless woman says

Overall, there are over 600 Salvation Army shelter beds in downtown Seattle:

200 beds at City Hall in two separate locations of the building

50 beds at King County Administration building

50 beds at 420 4th Ave (AKA the Zombie Building and owned by King County); pets welcome

180 beds at The Salvation Army William Booth Center in SODO (men's program with case management)

36 beds at The Salvation Army shelter downtown Seattle (women's program with case management)

100 beds at The Salvation Army drug and alcohol rehabilitation program in SODO (men and women)

Click here for more information or to find out how to help.

© 2018 KING