Immigrant rights groups say they are very busy trying to help asylum seekers who ended up in Washington state. They say some of those detainees have been separated from their kids.

“We’ve interviewed several clients who have been separated from 4 and 5-year-olds. I had one father who was separated from his 3-year-old child and many others who just have gut-wrenching stories,” said Matt Adams, legal director for the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project.

206 asylum seekers are detained at the federal detention center in SeaTac, just south of the airport, Adams said. Roughly 50 of the detainees are moms and dads whose children have been taken from them by federal authorities.

“They're in cells, this is a prison, and they're just in there like any other prisoner, placed in a jumpsuit, locked up, they have no freedom, and this is despite the fact that this is only for them to go through the asylum process. This is not supposed to be a punishment; there is no criminal process at play,” Adams said.

WATCH: Description of detainees' situation in SeaTac detention center

The Northwest Immigrant Rights Project is working to locate detainees' children and help guide families through the asylum process, but it's still unclear what might happen next.

“How long this is going to drag out? We don't know,” Adams said.

KING 5 reached out to the Federal Bureau of Prisons to learn more about the detainees in SeaTac, and we are waiting to hear back.

The Northwest Immigrant Rights Project is in the process of recruiting help. They are looking for attorneys who speak Spanish, as well as interpreters, and they are planning a public meeting for 9:30 a.m. at Saint Mark's Episcopal Cathedral in Seattle, Wednesday, to figure out what to do next.

More info on the meeting here.

