x
Local News

2-year-old in Lynnwood likely died from fentanyl exposure, officials say

The child was in the care of his 40-year-old mother the morning before he is suspected to have died from fentanyl exposure.
LYNNWOOD, Wash — Detectives investigating the death of a child in Lynnwood Saturday suspect the 2-year-old died from fentanyl exposure. 

Snohomish County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a residence around 4 a.m. Saturday for a report of an unresponsive 2-year-old. The child was taken to Swedish Hospital in Edmonds where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

The Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit (SIU) detectives learned the boy was in the care of his 40-year-old mother on Friday evening and Saturday morning. Detectives said the child became unresponsive shortly after he arrived at the apartment with his mother.

Investigators found what they believe to be fentanyl, heroin and drug paraphernalia at the residence in a search. Less than a week after the child died, officials said they believe the 2-year-old's death was likely due to fentanyl exposure. 

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office will provide the cause and manner of the child's death. 

The mother's vehicle was impounded as evidence in the investigation. 

Officials said this remains an active investigation. There was no information available Tuesday morning on possible charges for the child's mother. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

