The Skagit County Sheriff's Office is searching for a toddler after reports he went missing near the Skagit River.

Around 4 p.m., the call came in for a missing 2-year-old boy in the 21000 block of Mann Road in Conway. Reports said the child was last seen playing on a toy car near the Skagit River. The toy car was later found in the Skagit River.

The sheriff's office launched a search on land, aided by boats, drones, and a Naval Air Station Whidbey Island helicopter. Chief of Field Services Chad Clark says the search is ongoing.

KING 5 has a crew on the way and will provide updates as they become available.

