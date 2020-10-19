2 shot in Mill Creek church parking lot

Two people were shot in the parking lot of Gold Creek Church in Mill Creek on Sunday. The suspect took off and no description was made available.

MILL CREEK, Wash. — Two people were shot in the parking lot of Gold Creek Church in Mill Creek on Sunday.

The Snohomish County Sheriff said the church was closed at the time, but the victims and the suspect were in the parking lot. The sheriff’s office does not know what they were doing in the parking lot at the time and it’s unknown what lead up to the shooting.

The sheriff said the suspect took off after the shooting. No suspect description was made available.

One victim was sent to Harborview Medical Center and the other was sent to Providence in Everett. The victim at Harborview is in stable condition.

