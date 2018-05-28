If viewing in the app, click here for more elements

A small plane crashed in Eagle Harbor on Sunday near the Bainbridge Island ferry terminal.

Two people were found and transported for medical care, according to the Pacific Northwest U.S. Coast Guard. The search is ongoing for a possible 3rd person.

The plane was reported down after 5 p.m. Sunday. Allen Kenitzer with the FAA says the Cessna 150 crashed and sank in Eagle Harbor under 'unknown circumstances.'

The Coast Guard launched a rescue helicopter from Port Angeles and a boat crew from Station Seattle to aid in the search. The Seattle Fire Department is also assisting in the rescue.

The FAA and NTSB will continue the investigation.

Google Maps shows Eagle Harbor near the Bainbridge Island ferry terminal. The Coast Guard is investigating reports of a small plane down with two people on board.

KING 5 has crews on the way and will provide updates as more details become available.

Eagle Harbor crash UPDATE: 2nd person from plane crash reported found and both transferred to EMS. Responders and good Sams searching the area for possible 3rd person. — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) May 28, 2018

Firefighters responding to Bainbridge Island to assist @bainbridgefire with a report of a single engine Cessna in the water and 2 people missing. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) May 28, 2018

Photo from a passing ferry near Eagle Harbor:

