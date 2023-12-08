2 motorcyclists die after colliding with school bus near La Grande

No passengers were in the bus at the time of the crash and the driver is uninjured.

TACOMA, Wash. — One man and one woman died after their motorcycle collided with a school bus on State Route 7 Saturday.

The crash happened just after 10 a.m. near Alder Cutoff Road East in Tacoma.

No passengers were in the bus at the time of the crash and the driver was not injured, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Alder Cutoff Road reopened Saturday evening after being closed for over 6 hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

