Two Lakewood restaurants closed this week over concerns that customers and employees were sickened by a possible norovirus outbreak.

On Wednesday, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department closed Tijuana Taco, which is located at 1005 Bristol Avenue SW in Lakewood, along with the restaurant's food truck. There were not reports of norovirus from the food truck, but it gets its food from the restaurant.

Three people from one party and two people from another party reported norovirus-like symptoms Saturday after eating at Tijuana Taco on Friday. Two restaurant employees who worked Friday also reported getting sick a day later; they will be tested for norovirus, according to the health department.

Health officials also closed California Tacos for a minimum of 24 hours Tuesday so employees could sanitize the establishment.

California Tacos is located at 14818 Union Avenue SW in Lakewood.

Three people that visited the restaurant together reported "norovirus-like symptoms," the department said Tuesday. In addition, two employees reported being sick during the past week.

Health officials have not found a connection between the the suspected outbreaks at Tijuana Taco and California Taco.

The health department warns that norovirus is highly contagious.

Restaurant staff was instructed by the health department to throw away vegetables, bread, cheese, and all "ready-to-eat" foods.

Any customers feeling sick after eating at California Tacos or Tijuana Taco are encouraged to contact food@tpchd.org or (253) 798-4712.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department will post any updates to its website.