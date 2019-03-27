Two men were killed in a shooting in North Seattle Wednesday. Three other people were shot and wounded. One person is in police custody.

The shooting started as a carjacking on Sand Point Way.

One of the shooting victims was a Metro bus driver on Route 75. The driver was hit in the torso on Lake City Way at NE 125th St. The driver was able to walk to a gurney to be taken to a hospital by paramedics, according to Kenneth Price, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 587.

Metro tweeted that 12 passengers were on board when the driver was shot, but no bus passengers were injured.

The first 911 calls came in just after 4:10 p.m. Wednesday.

A King County Metro bus with two bullet holes in the windshield.

Seattle police officers surrounded two crashed vehicles in North Seattle and took at least one man into custody at that scene.

