Two people were injured and a suspect shot dead after a man tried to carjack several people at the Walmart in Tumwater Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened about 5 p.m. Sunday at the Walmart Supercenter at 5900 Littlerock Rd SW, located near several businesses, including a Home Depot and a Toyota dealership.

According to a police spokesperson, the call began as a DUI suspect call. While police were searching for the suspect, they believe the suspect shot a man while attempting to carjack him in the parking lot of the Walmart. That's when another man stepped in and shot the suspect, who died at the scene.

The driver who was carjacked suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. He was listed in critical condition.

Police say the suspect had also tried to carjack a second person, a 16-year-old girl. She sustained minor injuries.

While police say the shots happened outside the Walmart, witnesses say they could hear the shots inside the store.

"Once we determined that it was gunshots, we left immediately. And we didn't stop until we were out of the area," said witness Ralph Faulder.

An active investigation is underway at three crime scenes at or around the Tumwater Walmart, all believed to be related to the incident.

KING 5's Michael Crowe and Liza Javier contributed to this report.

