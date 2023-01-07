x
2 extricated after small plane crashes into Kent business

Two adult men were extricated from the plane with life-threatening injuries and transported to the hospital.
Credit: Puget Sound Fire

KENT, Wash. — Two people were extricated from a small plane after it crashed into a self-storage facility in Kent Saturday afternoon.

Puget Sound Fire first tweeted about the plane crash just after 1:30 p.m. The plane crashed into the roof of Affordable Self Storage, located in the 1700 block of Central Avenue South.

Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority confirmed two adult men were extricated from the plane with life-threatening injuries and were transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Harborview confirmed the two men arrived conscious and are currently being evaluated.

No other information has been shared.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

