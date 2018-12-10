Two people have died from a shooting in the Skyway neighborhood of South Seattle. The shooting happened in the 12200 block of 68th Ave. S. Thursday afternoon.

The victims were found deceased inside a vehicle on the side of the road. Authorities say a female driver and male passenger were parked inside the car when the shooting happened. They both died at the scene.

There are no suspects in custody and no suspect descriptions at this time.

The shootings are being investigated as a homicide. The King County Major Crimes unit was called to the scene. The public is urged to stay away from the area while authorities investigate. The area of 68th Ave. S. is currently closed.

#update to shooting 12200 BLK 68 AVE S. Both victims have died. KCSO Major Crimes in route to scene to investigate homicide. I will be on-scene in 30 mins. — KingcosoPIO (@kingcosoPIO) October 12, 2018

© 2018 KING