FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Two Federal Way police officers suffered non-life threatening injuries in a dispute call that left a suspect dead.

The incident started just after midnight when the officers responded to the call at an apartment complex in the 30800 block of 14th Ave S.

When the officers arrived they contacted a man in a vehicle in the parking lot.

A short time later, the shooting happened. At this time, it's unclear what led to the shooting.

The suspect was dead at the scene. The officers were transported to the hospital, and are expected to fully recover.

The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave pending an independent investigation.