Two men were killed after a carjacking, shooting and car crash in North Seattle Wednesday afternoon. Two other people were shot and wounded. One person is in police custody.

The shooting started when a man walked out of a residence near Sand Point Way around 4 p.m. and tried to carjack a vehicle. Police say the suspect shot a female driver before walking into the street and shooting at a Metro bus on Lake City Way at NE 125th St.

The bus driver on Metro Route 75 was shot in the torso, but managed to turn the bus around and drive away from the gunman. The bus driver walked to medics for help and was transported to Harborview Medical Center. Metro said 12 people were on board the bus, but no passengers were hurt.

After shooting at the bus, the suspect approached a second vehicle and shot at the driver of a red Prius, killing the driver.

Police arrived to the scene and tried making contact with the suspect. The suspect climbed into the Prius and sped away from police.

The suspect crashed into another vehicle, killing the other driver. Police took the suspect into custody after a brief standoff.

The suspect was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, where he is currently under police watch.

King County Executive Dow Constantine visited Harborview Medical Center on Wednesday night, where the Metro bus driver is being treated. After speaking with transit officials, Constantine tweeted, "Wounded driver acted heroically in the face of extreme adversity to protect his passengers this afternoon in Lake City."

A King County Metro bus with two bullet holes in the windshield.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan released the following statement Wednesday evening.

"This is a tragedy for the Lake City community and all of Seattle.

We grieve with the loved ones of those who were taken, and we extend the good wishes and support of our City to those who were injured. I am unspeakably grateful to the King County Metro driver who acted to save lives.

I also thank the officers of the Seattle Police Department and other first responders who went toward the danger and helped ensure that more lives were not lost through this senseless violence. They deserve our gratitude.

The City’s investigation is ongoing. We will continue our work with the King County Sheriff’s Office, King County Metro and our federal partners to understand what exactly happened this afternoon, and why.”

