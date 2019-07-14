Two children and two adults were hurt after a series of collisions in Seattle's Magnolia neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

Seattle Police initially reported a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision at 25th Ave. W. and W. Dravus street shortly after 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Seattle Fire Department reports a 59-year-old man driving a silver sedan collided with another vehicle occupied by a woman and girl.

The silver car then struck a 9-year-old boy before hitting a transformer pole, knocking out power to the area.

The two children and two adults were all transported to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center.

The woman driving the second vehicle is in stable condition. The girl in her car had minor injuries.

The 9-year-old boy was hospitalized in stable condition.

The 59-year-old driver was extricated from the collision and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

It's unclear what caused the driver to lose control of his car.

The roadway at W. Dravus will be closed for an 'extended period of time' for the investigation, according to police.

Seattle Police continue to investigate the scene as Seattle City Light is working to repair the transformer pole and restore power.